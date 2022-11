Shiv Thakare aced his co-ord looks

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked with their high-octane drama. Many celebs have been roped in to be a part of the ongoing season, and one of them who is a part of the show is Marathi Bigg Boss winner Shiv Thakare. Shiv is one of the well-known personalities in the Marathi film industry and is now also in the Hindi Television industry. Along with playing the game strategically, Shiv is also known to be a fitness freak and has a fit physique. His style sense is also appreciated by his followers and he has often flaunted his fashion on social media. Shiv is very fond of co-ord sets and has often shared pictures in them.