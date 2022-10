Stylish looks of Sumbul Touqeer in western outfits

Sumbul Touqeer is a popular name in the telly industry, who rose to fame with the show Imlie. The actress played the lead in the top rated daily soap for more than two years. She recently left the show along with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan. She is presently one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The adorable actress is faring well in the show and she has a strong voice in the house. Apart from the show, she is also quite popular for her fashion sense. While we have all seen her in suits and sarees, here are some fashionable looks of actress in western outfits.