Tina Datta's awwdorable PICS with her pets

Tinna Datta is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress gained immense popularity after featuring in the hit show Uttaran and essayed the main lead Ichcha. Her character and acting chops were loved by the audiences and she became a household name after this show. At present, the actress is a part of Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 and is being loved by the audience. Speaking about her personal life, the actress lives in Mumbai with her family and her two adorable dogs, Bruno and Rani. The actress has often shared a glimpse with her pets on social media. Let us take a look at her pictures with her pets that will defiantly melt your heart: