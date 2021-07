1 / 6

Celebrities who refused to do Bigg Boss multiple times

Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood actor, Salman Khan is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show is inspired by Big Brother, where celebrities who don’t know each other are put in one house together. The Bigg Boss house has over a hundred cameras and the contestants are put in real-life situations through which their real personalities can come out on national television. The contestants have to complete all the tasks and activities given by “Bigg Boss” and save themselves from getting evicted from the show by making the audience like them and vote for them in order to keep them inside the house. Even though the reality series has a huge fan-following and contestants gain a lot of popularity from Bigg Boss, it is not easy to be locked away from your near and dear ones for three to five months. Many celebrities find it very difficult to participate in Bigg Boss and have refused the offer to enter the house even after being approached multiple times. Here are the Indian celebrities who have refused to participate in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss, even after being approached again and again.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla