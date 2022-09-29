Contestants who were thrown out of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss, hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has always been the most controversial reality show on screens, and fans enjoy the sight of seeing popular contestants' real personalities on the show. Many win the hearts of the masses with their down-to-earth and real behavior, while there have been several who annoyed the host Salman Khan and also Bigg Boss. There have been many contestants throughout several seasons, who were thrown out of the Bigg Boss house considering their unacceptable behaviour. This popular reality show has completed its 15 seasons and is now entering its 16th season. Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere on October 1. Now, as the new season is approaching let us look at the contestant who was thrown out of Bigg Boss' house.