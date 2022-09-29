Bigg Boss, hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has always been the most controversial reality show on screens, and fans enjoy the sight of seeing popular contestants' real personalities on the show. Many win the hearts of the masses with their down-to-earth and real behavior, while there have been several who annoyed the host Salman Khan and also Bigg Boss. There have been many contestants throughout several seasons, who were thrown out of the Bigg Boss house considering their unacceptable behaviour. This popular reality show has completed its 15 seasons and is now entering its 16th season. Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere on October 1. Now, as the new season is approaching let us look at the contestant who was thrown out of Bigg Boss' house.
Kamaal R Khan was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 3, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, which aired from 4 October 2009 to 26 December 2009. Kamaal was among the most controversial contestant in the show. Once he threw a bottle at Rohit Verma in anger, and that hit Shamita Shetty. He was also heard using abusive language on the show, which resulted in his elimination. It was Bigg Boss who asked Kamaal to leave the show after seeing his inappropriate behaviour toward his co-contestants.
Zubair Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 1 October 2017 to 14 January 2018. Zubair's inappropriate behavior towards his female contestants in the show became the reason for his elimination. He even raised lewd questions about Arshi Khan's character. He threatened people in the house with his ‘connection’ to the underworld and what he could do to them. Salman often chided him for his misbehavior in the house and refused to let him call him ‘bhai’.
Afsana Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 2 October 2021 to 30 January 2022. Afsana's fight started with Rajiv Adatia during the task to get into the VIP race to the finale. She first threatens Rajiv that she would lift her shirt up if Rajiv came close to her. She then blamed Shamita Shetty for provoking Rajiv against her. During her fight with Shamita, Afsana threw a chair, water bottle and threatened to harm herself. She shouted, “I will die here today." Then picked up a knife, which Umar Riaz tried to take away from her but she grabbed it again. After the incident, Bigg Boss asked her to leave the show for threatening to harm herself and others in the house.
Umar Riaz was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 2 October 2021 to 30 January 2022. Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. During his stint, Umar had once hit his co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, during the fight and was eliminated from the house by Salman Khan.
Madhurima Tuli was a part of Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 29 September 2019 to 15 February 2020. Madhurima was always seen in an argument with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. One day during their fight, Vishal threw water at Mahdurima after which she hit him with a pan until the other contestants stopped her. This resulted to her elimination from the show.
Vikas Gupta was a part of Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 3 October 2020 to 21 February 2021. Vikas was known s the mastermind of the game and played safely during his stint in the show. It was often seen Arshi Khan teasing Vikas with her acts to make him furious. One day Vikas pushed Arshi into the swimming pool due to which he got eliminated from the show. For the unversed, Vikas was also a part of Bigg Boss 11, where Arshi Khan was also a contestant.
