Bill Gates Birthday: 6 PHOTOS with ex wife Melinda Gates which prove they were 'lucky in love'

    Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' iconic love story

    Bill Gates and Melinda Gates were one of the most influential couples in the world when they were together. In 2021, the couple announced their split and they called it quits after 27 years of marriage. The two have been seen supporting each other during different highs and lows of their lives, and some of it has been discussed in the television series Inside Bill's brain, which has been created with regards to the business magnate Bill Gates. In one of the scenes from the show, Bill Gates' character was found saying that he has been lucky in life as well as love, referring to his companionship with Melinda. Bill and Melinda share two kids Jennifer and Phoebe. Recently, Bill and Melinda Gates walked daughter Jennifer Gates down the aisle as she married her boyfriend Nayel Nassar. On the occasion of Bill Gates' 66th birthday, we take a look at his loving moments with ex-wife Melinda Gates:

    Bill Gates and Melinda Gates with Barrack Obama

    Melinda Gates looks too proud of her then-husband Bill Gates as the latter was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President of the USA, Barrack Obama.

    Bill Gates and Melinda Gates at 2015 Global Citizen Festival

    Bill Gates and Melinda Gates shared their take on ending extreme poverty by 2030 at 2015's Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

    Bill Gates and Melinda Gates at the ONE Campaign and (RED)s concert to mark World AIDS Day

    Bill Gates and Melinda Gates look totally in love amid the ONE Campaign and (RED)s concert to mark World AIDS Day which they attended together in December 2015. They honoured leaders, activists and philanthropists during the event.

    Bill Gates and Melinda Gates in Sun Valley, Idaho

    Bill and Melinda Gates attended the Allen And Company Annual Meeting at the Sun Valley, Idaho. The couple are all smiles as they get clicked outside the venue!

    Bill And Melinda Gates at Stanford University

    Melinda Gates looks adorably at Bill Gates during the duo's keynote address at Stanford University.

