Bill Hader Birthday: Barry and other epic roles of the actor that deserve your attention

1 / 6

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman

Bill Hader is one of the most talented actors and comedians in Hollywood. The actor has won several accolades for his performances including three Primetime Emmy Awards. From Saturday Night Live to starring in films and TV shows, Hader has over the years shown immense versatility through his performances. Among his career's biggest works also includes his TV show Barry for which he serves as the creator, producer, writer, director, and star of the dark comedy series. For the show, Hader has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards. In terms of his Saturday Night Live career, Bill became popular for his celebrity impressions and especially for his work on the Weekend Update segments where he played various characters including Stefon Meyers, a New York tour guide who recommends new clubs. Hader He is also the star and producer of the IFC mockumentary comedy series Documentary Now! which he co-created along with Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers. As the actor celebrates his birthday, here's a look at some of the actor's best performances over the years among which one of the top one remains as Barry Berkman who is a contract killer who surprisingly discovers his love for acting.

Photo Credit : Getty Images