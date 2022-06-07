Bill Hader Birthday: Barry and other epic roles of the actor that deserve your attention

Bill Hader is one of the most talented actors and comedians in Hollywood. The actor has won several accolades for his performances including three Primetime Emmy Awards. From Saturday Night Live to starring in films and TV shows, Hader has over the years shown immense versatility through his performances. Among his career's biggest works also includes his TV show Barry for which he serves as the creator, producer, writer, director, and star of the dark comedy series. For the show, Hader has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards. In terms of his Saturday Night Live career, Bill became popular for his celebrity impressions and especially for his work on the Weekend Update segments where he played various characters including Stefon Meyers, a New York tour guide who recommends new clubs. Hader He is also the star and producer of the IFC mockumentary comedy series Documentary Now! which he co-created along with Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers. As the actor celebrates his birthday, here's a look at some of the actor's best performances over the years among which one of the top one remains as Barry Berkman who is a contract killer who surprisingly discovers his love for acting.
There's nothing like a combination of Bill Hader and Seth Rogen when it comes to comedy and in this film, Hader and Rogen star as two clueless cops who spend their time goofing off around town in the most hilarious ways.
Bill Hader has starred in several amazing roles and one of them also happens to be his voiceover act in Inside Out. Hader lent his voice to the character of Fear and it certainly remains a memorable one.
Bill Hader may be known for his comic roles but the actor has previously shown how talented he is to pull off drama as well with films like The Skeleton Twins where he and Kristen Wiig starred as dysfunctional siblings.
Who said Bill Hader couldn't be a romantic hero? Hader impressively starred as Amy Schumer's love interest in a film revolving around the relationship of a journalist and a sports doctor. This was the actor's first big break after quitting SNL.
Yet another voice acting performance by Bill Hader that remains memorable is that of Flint Lockwood in Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.
