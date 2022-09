Happy Birthday Bill Murray

Bill Murray turns 72! The actor has had an illustrious career in the industry. He gained his footing in comedy with work on Saturday Night Live and went on to star in iconic films like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day. He is also known for voicing many popular characters for animated films and series. The character gained numerous accolades for his shining acting prowess and great contribution to the industry. Keep scrolling to find out some interesting facts about the actor on his birthday.