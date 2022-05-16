Billboard Music Awards 2022: Kylie & Stormi, Megan Thee Stallion and more best photos from the ceremony

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held on May 15 in Las Vegas to celebrate the best of the music industry. Major artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and DJ Khaled among others turned up for the event and it was an evening filled with some big memorable performances as well as some iconic wins. While BTS took home three major awards of the evening, the K-Pop band unfortunately was not in attendance at the event. Among other big winners of the night also turned out to be Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Kanye West who took home multiple awards. Drake bagged the highest honour of the evening, as he received the Top Artist honour. The ceremony also saw Travis Scott's attendance and to cheer him on, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, as well as daughter Stormi Webster, accompanied him. The trio also posed for an adorable family photo together. This occasion marked the couple's first appearance together on the red carpet since they welcomed their second baby, a son earlier this year. Stormi looked adorable as she held both her parents' hand while arriving on the red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion and Cara Delevingne gave a stunning pose together at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 ceremony. Cara accompanied Megan to the awards show and was beside her when the latter froze after hearing that she had won the Top Female Rap Artist award.
Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly were seen chatting up with each other during the awards ceremony. MGK was accompanied by his fiancee Megan Fox at the event.
In one of the sweetest red carpet moments, Machine Gun Kelly sat down to click his fiancee Megan Fox's photos on the red carpet. The couple was seen twinning in black outfits for the event.
There's a reason we love inside photos from big awards ceremonies and that's because we get to see photos such as this adorable click of mother-daughter duo Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster.
This photo captures two powerful artists together. Janet Jackson posed for a photo alongside this year's Icon Award winner at the Billboard Music Awards 2022, Mary J. Blige. Both artists look stunning in this photo and we particularly love how Janet's outfit pays a tribute to her late brother Michael Jackson.
