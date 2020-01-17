Billie Eilish: All you need to know about the singer who will sing new James Bond theme song

1 / 9

Interesting things to know about Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has been taking the world of pop by storm for a long time. The 18-year-old is everyone's favourite including Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. In case you're living under the rock, Eilish recently made history as the youngest singer to record a theme song for the James Bond film. The American songwriter wrote a theme song for No Time To Die along with her brother Finneas O'Connell. The official Twitter handle of the film, No Time To Die recently issued Billie Eilish's statement which mentioned that she feels it is a huge honour to be associated with the James Bond franchise. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist," she wrote. Fans are eagerly waiting for the track to be released. With her songs and music videos, Billie has proved us all that she's one of a kind. As she continues to amaze us, check out these unknown facts about the singer.

Photo Credit : Getty Images