Billie Eilish: All you need to know about the singer who will sing new James Bond theme song
Billie Eilish recently made history as the youngest singer to record a theme song for the James Bond film. With her songs and music videos, Billie has proved us all that she's one of a kind. As she continues to amaze us, check out these unknown facts about the singer.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1665 reads
Mumbai
Updated: January 17, 2020 10:39 am
Interesting things to know about Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish has been taking the world of pop by storm for a long time. The 18-year-old is everyone's favourite including Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. In case you're living under the rock, Eilish recently made history as the youngest singer to record a theme song for the James Bond film. The American songwriter wrote a theme song for No Time To Die along with her brother Finneas O'Connell. The official Twitter handle of the film, No Time To Die recently issued Billie Eilish's statement which mentioned that she feels it is a huge honour to be associated with the James Bond franchise. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist," she wrote. Fans are eagerly waiting for the track to be released. With her songs and music videos, Billie has proved us all that she's one of a kind. As she continues to amaze us, check out these unknown facts about the singer.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Real name
Billie Eilish's full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell. She is an American singer and songwriter. The singer was born and raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles.
Photo Credit : Instagram
On writing music
In an interview with Vogue, Eilish revealed that before breaking into the music scene, she was a member of the Los Angeles Children's Choir. It is what helped her develop her singing skills.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Debut album
Billie released her debut album called "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" The same made her the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number one album in the US.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Selena Gomez inspired one of her songs
Billie Eilish recently revealed that her hit song "Bad Guy" was inspired by Selena Gomez's "Wizards of Waverly Place" title track.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Famous sibling
Billie has a brother named Finneas O'Connell. The singer co-writes some of her songs and he produces it. Finneas recently worked with Selena Gomez on her new album Rare.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Tourette syndrome
On Ellen DeGeneres' show, Billie opened up about her experience living with Tourette Syndrome. She mentioned that opening up about the same helped her better connect with fans.
Photo Credit : Instagram
She is a Belieber
Billie Eilish is admittedly a Justin Bieber fan. In an interview with KROQ, she called Justin her first love.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Recipient of many accolades and awards
At a young age, Billie is a recipient of many accolades and awards. She was recently awarded "Woman of the Year" by Taylor Swift.
Photo Credit : Instagram
