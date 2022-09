Happy Birthday Billy Porter

Billy Porter turns 52! The actor and singer is best known for starring in the Emmy Award-winning series Pose. Porter became the first gay black man to be awarded a Primetime Emmy trophy. Besides the big accolades, the artist is also famous and beloved for his fearless fashion choices. Porter has been vocal about trying to open up his feminine side and how fashion has become a big part of his identity and how he expresses himself with his bold shows of high fashion on the red carpets. Keep scrolling to check out some of Billy Porter's best red carpet looks.