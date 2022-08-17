5 PHOTOS of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover that show the monkey love of parents-to-be

Published on Aug 17, 2022
   
    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are a perfect couple

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo made a surprising announcement recently as they announced that they are expecting their first baby together. Their fans are currently jumping with joy and it is indeed the best news ever. From the moment Bipasha and Karan made the special announcement, social media is filled with congratulatory messages for them. The two shared love-filled pictures from their maternity photoshoot to announce their pregnancy. Today, we bring to you some of their pictures which prove their monkey-love.

    The water babies

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover hug each other as they sit above the clear blue water and pose for the picture.

    The sunkissed selfie

    Bipasha and Karan look lost in love as the sun rays fall on their face and they can be seen glowing under the bright sun.

    The funky couple

    Look at Karan kissing his cute wife Bipasha in this picture. Don't they make for a cute couple?

    The twinning couple

    Bipasha and Karan can be seen twinning in light blue colour attire in this picture.

    The spiritual couple

    Bipasha and Karan can be seen posing as they were going to seek blessings of Vaishno Devi.

