5 PHOTOS of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover that show the monkey love of parents-to-be

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are a perfect couple

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo made a surprising announcement recently as they announced that they are expecting their first baby together. Their fans are currently jumping with joy and it is indeed the best news ever. From the moment Bipasha and Karan made the special announcement, social media is filled with congratulatory messages for them. The two shared love-filled pictures from their maternity photoshoot to announce their pregnancy. Today, we bring to you some of their pictures which prove their monkey-love.

Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu Instagram