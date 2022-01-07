5 Times Bipasha Basu proved she's an ethereal Bong beauty

Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu's sartorial choices never fail to grab attention. Be it casual, chic, or ethnic, the actress pulls off different styles with poise and elegance. The actor on many occasions has given us fashion goals. Whether it is casuals or athleisure or traditional, Bipasha can nail it all. But we love it when the diva opts to were ethnic wear whether it is a subtle elegant number or a bespoke creation. Here's a look at all the times Bipasha Basu set the internet on fire with her jaw-dropping looks.
Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu's Instagram
The diva looked beautiful in a black and golden saree by designer Sanjukta Dutta. Her blouse featuring ruffle detailing and bell sleeves took the ethnic look to the next level. A pair of statement jhumkas and bold make-up completed her look.
Bipasha looked gorgeous in an attractive blush pink jacket paired with a sequin dress. She nailed her chic look with a pair of large statement earrings with pearls.
The actress has a one of a kind grace that makes every outfit looks phenomenal on her. In the click, the Bengali beauty can be seen donning a black velvety suit featuring lace detailing.
The actress looked stunning decked up in a blue floral lehenga. She teamed her long-sleeved blouse with a silk floral dupatta and a flowy skirt. Classic silver jhumkas and bangles completed her glamorous look.
The Bong actress looked like a perfect bridesmaid at her sister's wedding. Giving a nod to pinks and pastel trends, Bipasha wore a powder pink lehenga featuring zardozi work and looked breathtaking. She completed her look with a traditional mang tikka and Kundan necklace.