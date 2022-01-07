5 Times Bipasha Basu proved she's an ethereal Bong beauty

1 / 6

Exquisite looks of Bipasha Basu

Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu's sartorial choices never fail to grab attention. Be it casual, chic, or ethnic, the actress pulls off different styles with poise and elegance. The actor on many occasions has given us fashion goals. Whether it is casuals or athleisure or traditional, Bipasha can nail it all. But we love it when the diva opts to were ethnic wear whether it is a subtle elegant number or a bespoke creation. Here's a look at all the times Bipasha Basu set the internet on fire with her jaw-dropping looks.

Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu's Instagram