Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s wedding anniversary: 8 PICS that prove they are stylish couple

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover wedding anniversary

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. They tied the knot on April 30, 2016 after dating each other for a few years. Their wedding was a gala affair and the photos from the D-Day spell magic. And, today, Bipasha and Karan are celebrating their 6 years of marital bliss. Nonetheless to say, they are one of the most stylish couples too in the tinsel town of Bollywood as whenever they step out, they serve looks. While fans and followers always go crazy over their internet PDA (Public Display of Affection), they also cannot help but marvel at how fashionable they are. Bipasha and Karan are the match made in heaven, and the kind of love and respect they share, are absolutely goals. From Durga Puja to the red carpet, Bipasha's social media is full of stylish photos featuring her main man Karan Singh Grover. As they are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, let us look at the 8 stunning photos of the couple that prove they are fashionable and stylish.

Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu Instagram/ PIC Credit: The Wedding Story