Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s wedding anniversary: 8 PICS that prove they are stylish couple

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. They tied the knot on April 30, 2016 after dating each other for a few years. Their wedding was a gala affair and the photos from the D-Day spell magic. And, today, Bipasha and Karan are celebrating their 6 years of marital bliss. Nonetheless to say, they are one of the most stylish couples too in the tinsel town of Bollywood as whenever they step out, they serve looks. While fans and followers always go crazy over their internet PDA (Public Display of Affection), they also cannot help but marvel at how fashionable they are. Bipasha and Karan are the match made in heaven, and the kind of love and respect they share, are absolutely goals. From Durga Puja to the red carpet, Bipasha's social media is full of stylish photos featuring her main man Karan Singh Grover. As they are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, let us look at the 8 stunning photos of the couple that prove they are fashionable and stylish.
Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu Instagram/ PIC Credit: The Wedding Story
The couple looks oh-so-stylish in these black outfits and they prove that twinning is equal to winning, ALWAYS. Karan wore a black tuxedo while his ladylove complemented him with a matching color dress.
Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu Instagram
This Durga Pujo look is everything that one needs in their life (no, we are not kidding). Bipasha wore traditional Bengali saree with a red border and Karan chose an all-white Kurta and dhoti look.
They exuded charm in this beautiful look. Bips wore a white dress with black polka dots and completed her look with a hat. Her husband matched with her and picked a white shirt with white pants.
This voguish look is so effortless and easy to carry. Bipasha wore a printed dress and Karan opted for a white shirt, black pants, and black blazer.
The couple never misses a chance to twin. Here, they opted for classic whites and looked absolutely breathtaking.
This snapshot is so pretty that we can't keep our eyes off. The actress picked this beautiful suit while the actor looked oh-so-handsome in black traditional wear.
They are true water babies and this photograph is proof. They styled their beach wears in an ultra-modern look and are serving goals.
Their method of styling themselves is voguish and it is an undeniable fact. Bipasha donned a party wear silver outfit with a matching headband and Karan looked attractive in this formal look.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app