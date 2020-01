1 / 6

Check out these stunning pictures of Bipasha Basu with her husband Karan Singh Grover

Actress Bipasha Basu is all set to ring in her birthday today and as we speak,the actress and her husband Karan Singh Grover have flown down to an exotic location where they already welcomed new year and will now celebrate the actress' birthday. Karan Singh Grover made a come back on television in the hit TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr.Bajaj which he left after his plot in the serial was over. Meanwhile Bipasha who is known for her fearless and bold choices when it comes to cinemas was last seen in Alone,2015. The couple never fails to bless the feed of their fans with romantics pictures and quotes for each other. The actors who raise the temperature on screen with their chemistry have been doing the same off-screen with their chemistry.Today on the occasion of Bipasha Basu's birthday check out these incredibly cute pictures of the actress and her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Photo Credit : Instagram