Home / Photos / Bipasha Basu / From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 5 Bollywood divas with the cutest dimples

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 5 Bollywood divas with the cutest dimples

Apart from their acting, Bollywood divas are also popular for their cute dimples. Here we present you some of the actresses who have beautiful smiles.

Pinkvilla Desk Written By 2462 reads Mumbai Updated: January 14, 2021 06:51 pm