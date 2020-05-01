X
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu: From being co stars to getting married; Here's their fairytale love story

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are one of the most popular couples in the industry. Check out the couple's magical story which will revive your faith in love.
May 1, 2020
    Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's love story

    Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are one of the most popular couples in B-Town. The two met on the sets of their film Alone when the rumours of them dating started on the internet. However, what started as a promotional strategy went on to become happily ever after. In 2016, when their wedding pictures came out, the netizens couldn't stop gushing over how adorable they looked together. Bipasha was dressed in a princess pink attire, with flowers in her hair, smiling away, and then there was Karan, dressed in white, being the perfect prince who had eyes only for his bride. Speaking about her hubby, Bipasha said in an interview, "I love Karan because we are like twin souls - we believe in enjoying life like travelling and loving nature. Kahan leke jaogi ye sab - we Indians tend to live like robots, save and die and so are unable to enjoy the money we have earned. It's about the choices you make in life." Ever since, the couple's vacay photos, social media PDA and perfect couple style has been the talk of the town! The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary yesterday and received a lot of love from their fans across the world. Today, we have the couple's magical love story from being co-stars to happily married.

    Meeting on the sets of Alone

    A year after Karan separated from his second wife, Jennifer Winget, he met Bipasha on the sets of their horror film, Alone.

    Turning friends and hanging out together

    While back then the news about their alleged relationship was written off as a promotional strategy, the couple continued hanging out with each other with Bipasha even planning a surprise birthday trip for Karan to Goa.

    Social Media PDA

    Their fans could not get enough of the duo's social media PDA which hinted at their romance blooming. However, despite the speculations and social media PDA (of sorts), the couple only admitted to their relationship while announcing their marriage date.

    The love story

    Soon, the couple fell head over heels for each other and started going on many romantic vacations.

    Bipasha's take on marriage

    However, marriage wasn't on the cards yet. Bipasha revealed in an interview, "Well, I believed in marriage, but I never thought I would get married. So when he proposed, my first reaction was... ‘What are you telling me?'"

    The big proposal

    Adding to that, Karan Singh Grover revealed their big proposal story. He said, "We were in Koh Samui, it was December 31 and the sky was lit with fireworks. I was carrying the ring with me and something told me that this is the right time. So while she was capturing the fireworks on video, I took the opportunity and gave her the ring."

    Making things work

    Bipasha Basu's long-time relationship with John Abraham did not work out and Karan was divorced twice before meeting the actress. This was bound to make the couple sceptical about getting into another long term commitment. Speaking about making things work, the actress said, "Our relationship's key fundamental foundation is friendship. It's selfless and loving." The fact that Karan was twice divorced is something that Bipasha says doesn't stress her out much. "It didn't bother me and we spoke about it. I believe that everyone has a journey."

    The D-Day

    The couple got married on 30th April 2016 in the most regal and elegant way ever and it has been four years now and counting. They revive one's faith in happily ever after!

