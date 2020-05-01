Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu: From being co stars to getting married; Here's their fairytale love story

1 / 9

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's love story

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are one of the most popular couples in B-Town. The two met on the sets of their film Alone when the rumours of them dating started on the internet. However, what started as a promotional strategy went on to become happily ever after. In 2016, when their wedding pictures came out, the netizens couldn't stop gushing over how adorable they looked together. Bipasha was dressed in a princess pink attire, with flowers in her hair, smiling away, and then there was Karan, dressed in white, being the perfect prince who had eyes only for his bride. Speaking about her hubby, Bipasha said in an interview, "I love Karan because we are like twin souls - we believe in enjoying life like travelling and loving nature. Kahan leke jaogi ye sab - we Indians tend to live like robots, save and die and so are unable to enjoy the money we have earned. It's about the choices you make in life." Ever since, the couple's vacay photos, social media PDA and perfect couple style has been the talk of the town! The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary yesterday and received a lot of love from their fans across the world. Today, we have the couple's magical love story from being co-stars to happily married.

Photo Credit : Instagram