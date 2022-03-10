A Timeline of Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's love story

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu never miss a chance to give us couple goals. There was a time when everyone had passed conjectures about their relationship, while some said that their marriage will not last, some made fun of Karan's third marriage. However, the two did not pay any heed to gossip mongers and trollers and after so many years the couple set a perfect example of true love. Here's a look at Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story.
Photo Credit : Bipasha Basu's Instagram
Before getting married to Karan, the actress was in nearly a decade-long relationship with John Abraham. However, things didn't go well between the two and they broke up. While Bipasha was sceptical about relationships after her breakup, Karan had come out of two failed marriages.
The two met for the first time during the shooting of their movie Alone and kept meeting even after the release of the film. Bipasha believes that the key fundamental foundation of their relationship is friendship.
Well, nothing can beat their proposal story as it is truly the cutest of their relationship. The two were in Koh Samui for the New Year celebration when Karan finally proposed her ladylove when the sky was lit with fireworks.
A love story is incomplete without obstacles and in this one, it happened to be Bipasha's mother who was not initially happy with the fact that her daughter would be marrying someone who was divorced twice.
The lovebirds finally tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in an intimate ceremony and are giving major couple goals since then. The duo had given us wedding goals with their dreamy engagement and their hashtag monkey love had etched in our hearts.