Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 15 years of Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan shared a special post for Deepika Padukone as she clocked 15 years in films. He wrote: “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone.”