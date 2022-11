Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with baby Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the former Miss World, and celebrated actress is celebrating her 49th birthday today. The diva, who has been considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, won the Miss World title in 1994. She made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's classic movie Iruvar and later established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of Indian cinema. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married to popular actor Abhishek Bachchan, and the couple is blessed with a lovely daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan. Here we present 10 precious pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya, that set major mother-daughter goals.