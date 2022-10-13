Dwayne Johnson is all set to enter the superhero world with DCEU's Black Adam. The actor has been teasing how with his entry, the hierarchy in the DC universe is about to change as he takes on one of the most powerful superhero roles. The actor has already given fans a peek at how hard he has worked on the film through BTS videos and fans are now eager to see him pull off some insane action in the film. Ahead of the film's release on October 21st, the lead cast of the film including Johnson, Noah Centineo and more walked the red carpet for its New York premiere. This photo of the lead stars of the film including former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan certainly captures the film's amazing spirit.
Dwayne Johnson turned up at the New York premiere of the film sporting a red suit. The actor looked excited and eager to share his newest release with the attendees and was seen flashing his brightest smile at the premiere.
After charming everyone with Netflix's To All The Boys, Noah Centineo enters the DC universe with Black Adam as he plays the Atom Smasher in the film. At the premiere, the actor was seen posing alongside Mohamed Amer.
Pierce Brosnan who plays Doctor Fate in Black Adam arrived at the premiere with his wife Keely Shaye Smith. The actor looked his dapper best in a crisp suit at the event.
Euphoria's Quintessa Swindell makes her DCEU debut with this film and the actress will be taking on the role of Cyclone in the film. Fans are excited to watch Swindell give the popular character her own spin.
Aldis Hodge will be introduced as Hawkman in Black Adam. The actor looked stunning on the red carpet as he powerfully posed for photos. Hawkman is a powerful character in the comics and fans are looking forward to Hodge's performance of the same.
PHOTOS: 6 K-Pop idols with the best smile feat. St...
PICS: Vicky Kaushal exudes charm in casuals as he'...
PICS: Deepika Padukone in white and Kiara Advani i...
5 ethnic looks of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nag...