The Black Adam gang

Dwayne Johnson is all set to enter the superhero world with DCEU's Black Adam. The actor has been teasing how with his entry, the hierarchy in the DC universe is about to change as he takes on one of the most powerful superhero roles. The actor has already given fans a peek at how hard he has worked on the film through BTS videos and fans are now eager to see him pull off some insane action in the film. Ahead of the film's release on October 21st, the lead cast of the film including Johnson, Noah Centineo and more walked the red carpet for its New York premiere. This photo of the lead stars of the film including former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan certainly captures the film's amazing spirit.