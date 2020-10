1 / 8

Take a look at these experimental hairstyles of Blackpink's Jisoo

The K-Pop girls band Blackpink is widely popular and successful and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Their last song Ice Cream in collaboration with singing sensation Selena Gomez was one of the most viewed songs on YouTube this year. Blackpink made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their album Square One. The most endearing, bubbly and adorable personality of the group, Jisoo is one of the most amazing members when it comes to style. The 25-year-old has a massive fan following for her impeccable style both on- and off-stage. Jisoo likes matching cardigans with other things. From red carpet events, stage performances to her viral music videos with her team, her style leaves fans impressed. She prefers fabric-knits, tweed and pleats as well as vibrant colours. But it is not only her fashion statements that people love about her. Her natural beauty with her flawless glass-like skin has kept fans wondering what is the secret to her angelic face. Not only that, but her hairstyles manage to cause a storm on the internet every now and then. Today, we have of the most experimental hairstyles of singer Jisoo.

Photo Credit : Jisoo's instagram