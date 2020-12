1 / 7

Jisoo's mirror selcas

BLACKPINK is one of the most successful girl groups ruling the music industry right now. Formed by YG Entertainment, it comprises of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. It's only been four years since their debut and they have achieved a lot and broken many records. They continue to break records and how! The members enjoy huge popularity worldwide. Talking about Jisoo, who is the oldest member of the group, has a massive fan base. Apart from being an amazing singer, she is also an actress. For the uninitiated, in 2015, Jisoo made a cameo appearance in the drama The Producers and showed her acting skills. She won hearts with her wonderful performance and since then, fans have been waiting for her to star in a drama. And now finally, their wish is coming true! BLINKS are over the moon as she will be making her first-ever drama debut as the lead actor in JTBC's upcoming drama Snowdrop. The upcoming drama is directed and written by SKY Castle creators Jo Hyun-tak and Yoo Hyun-mi. Jisoo is paired opposite Jung Hae-in in the same. She recently took to her Instagram and shared few pictures of herself revealing that fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé sent her a coffee truck on the sets of Snowdrop to support her. Anyone who is a big fan of Jisoo might know that she is super active on social media. She often shares her mirror selcas that can make hearts skip a beat. On that note, here's a look at some of her beautiful mirror selfies.

Photo Credit : Jisoo Instagram