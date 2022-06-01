PHOTOS: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo aces the mirror selfie game time and again

1 / 6

Jisoo

BLACKPINK is known for being chic, bold, and all things ‘boombayah’ while oldest member Jisoo is known for her unparalleled beauty and a knack for taking mirror selfies. Pretty and petite, she has a face adored by fans all around the world and when it comes to admiring her own in the mirror, Jisoo is well aware of her best angles. Over time, BLINKs have found it amusing how her phone case turns out to be very cute and sparkly just like Jisoo herself while the selfies are a mix of adorable and magazine-worthy. Being the only BLACKPINK to not have made her solo music debut so far, Jisoo instead went for a lead actor debut last year and received massive praise. Starring alongside Jung Hae In, she was complimented over her non-rookie-like acting and attention to details while delivering emotional scenes in K-drama ‘Snowdrop’. With a bright future lying right ahead for her and the girls, we take a moment to appreciate some of our favourite looks from Jisoo.

Photo Credit : Jisoo's Instagram