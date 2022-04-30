PHOTOS: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In, Nam Joo Hyuk & more grace Dior’s Pre-Fall 2022 runway show in Seoul

On April 30, French luxury fashion house Christian Dior SE, commonly known as Dior, held its debut runway show in South Korea. The fashion house’s Pre-Fall 2022 runway show took place in Seoul’s Ewha Woman’s University- South Korea’s first modern school for women, as well as one of the most esteemed universities in the world. With BLACKPINK’s Jisoo working in partnership with the fashion house since 2019, and going on to becoming one of the house’s global ambassadors since March 2021, the live runway show is a way for the fashion house to strengthen its ties with South Korea. The highly anticipated event saw many big names in attendance, from Go Min Si to Kim Seo Hyung, Jay Park, and more. From Jung Hae In to Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy, EXO’s Sehun, Ahn Hyo Seop, and of course, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, we’ve narrowed down the many gorgeous looks that graced the event today, to some of our favourites.
Photo Credit : News1
BLACKPINK's Jisoo looks ethereal in this all-black ensemble!
Jung Hae In carries this look with immense ease!
Suzy looks as chic as ever in this trench-esque look!
Nam Joo Hyuk looks at home in front of the cameras with a casual hand in his pocket.
The 'Pachinko' star is a vision in white!
EXO's Sehun looks so dapper with his cream sweater tucked in!
Red Velvet's Yeri is the epitome of sweet innocence in this look!
The 'Business Proposal' star is looking exceptionally stylish in his multi-patterned look!
Cho Yi Hyun brings a much-appreciated pop of youthful colour!
Hwang In Youp's patterned coat goes so well with his casual denims!
Jay Park's accessories and the slight peeks of patterns add the finishing touches to this look!
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app