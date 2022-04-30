PHOTOS: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In, Nam Joo Hyuk & more grace Dior’s Pre-Fall 2022 runway show in Seoul

    BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jung Hae In

    The 'Snowdrop' leads are re-united!

    On April 30, French luxury fashion house Christian Dior SE, commonly known as Dior, held its debut runway show in South Korea. The fashion house’s Pre-Fall 2022 runway show took place in Seoul’s Ewha Woman’s University- South Korea’s first modern school for women, as well as one of the most esteemed universities in the world. With BLACKPINK’s Jisoo working in partnership with the fashion house since 2019, and going on to becoming one of the house’s global ambassadors since March 2021, the live runway show is a way for the fashion house to strengthen its ties with South Korea. The highly anticipated event saw many big names in attendance, from Go Min Si to Kim Seo Hyung, Jay Park, and more. From Jung Hae In to Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy, EXO’s Sehun, Ahn Hyo Seop, and of course, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, we’ve narrowed down the many gorgeous looks that graced the event today, to some of our favourites.

    Photo Credit : News1

    BLACKPINK's Jisoo

    BLACKPINK's Jisoo

    BLACKPINK's Jisoo looks ethereal in this all-black ensemble!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Jung Hae In

    Jung Hae In

    Jung Hae In carries this look with immense ease!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Suzy

    Suzy

    Suzy looks as chic as ever in this trench-esque look!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Nam Joo Hyuk

    Nam Joo Hyuk

    Nam Joo Hyuk looks at home in front of the cameras with a casual hand in his pocket.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim Min Ha

    Kim Min Ha

    The 'Pachinko' star is a vision in white!

    Photo Credit : News1

    EXO's Sehun

    EXO's Sehun

    EXO's Sehun looks so dapper with his cream sweater tucked in!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Red Velvet's Yeri

    Red Velvet's Yeri

    Red Velvet's Yeri is the epitome of sweet innocence in this look!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Ahn Hyo Seop

    Ahn Hyo Seop

    The 'Business Proposal' star is looking exceptionally stylish in his multi-patterned look!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Cho Yi Hyun

    Cho Yi Hyun

    Cho Yi Hyun brings a much-appreciated pop of youthful colour!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Hwang In Youp

    Hwang In Youp

    Hwang In Youp's patterned coat goes so well with his casual denims!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Jay Park

    Jay Park

    Jay Park's accessories and the slight peeks of patterns add the finishing touches to this look!

    Photo Credit : News1