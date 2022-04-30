PHOTOS: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In, Nam Joo Hyuk & more grace Dior’s Pre-Fall 2022 runway show in Seoul

1 / 12

The 'Snowdrop' leads are re-united!

On April 30, French luxury fashion house Christian Dior SE, commonly known as Dior, held its debut runway show in South Korea. The fashion house’s Pre-Fall 2022 runway show took place in Seoul’s Ewha Woman’s University- South Korea’s first modern school for women, as well as one of the most esteemed universities in the world. With BLACKPINK’s Jisoo working in partnership with the fashion house since 2019, and going on to becoming one of the house’s global ambassadors since March 2021, the live runway show is a way for the fashion house to strengthen its ties with South Korea. The highly anticipated event saw many big names in attendance, from Go Min Si to Kim Seo Hyung, Jay Park, and more. From Jung Hae In to Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy, EXO’s Sehun, Ahn Hyo Seop, and of course, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, we’ve narrowed down the many gorgeous looks that graced the event today, to some of our favourites.

Photo Credit : News1