Meet the cast of Snowdrop

BLINKS are over the moon as Jisoo will be making her first-ever drama debut as the lead actor in JTBC's upcoming drama Snowdrop. The drama is directed and written by SKY Castle creators Jo Hyun-tak and Yoo Hyun-mi. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the drama. BLACKPINK's Jisoo earlier impressed everyone with her acting skills in her small yet interesting roles in Arthdal Chronicles and The Producers. Jisoo is paired opposite Jung Hae-in who is popular for his roles in Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, Prison Playbook and more. Fans can't wait to see these talented stars together. Apart from Jisoo and Jung Hae-in, Snowdrop also stars Yoon Se-ah, Jung Yoo-jin, Kim Hye-yoon and Jang Seung-jo. According to a report in Hankook Ilbo, Snowdrop will be set in the year 1987 in Seoul, South Korea. It is a love story between Im Soo-ho and Eun Young-cho, played by Jung Hae-in and Jisoo respectively. Snowdrop will reportedly air in the first half of 2021. As we look forward to the drama, here's everything you need to know about the cast and their interesting roles.

Photo Credit : Jisoo Instagram/Jung Hae-in Instagram