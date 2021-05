1 / 6

BLACKPINK's Rosé's beauty is unparalleled

BLACKPINK is one of the biggest musical acts in the world at the moment and for good reason too. Earlier this year, BLACKPINK released their first-ever studio album which broke records and set new ones. From breaking Spotify records for streaming numbers to views on Youtube and physical album sales, BLACKPINK is absolutely dominating the market without a shadow of a doubt. Their documentary, Light Up The Sky was the most watched show on Netflix at the time of its release. The members of BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé are also incredible artists in their own right outside of the group. Member Jennie was the first to launch a solo career with the song appropriately named "Solo" which went viral. Next, Rosé released her solo debut album -R- which once again, broke records left and right. Member Jisoo is going to be making her acting debut in the K-Drama "Snowdrop". While it did get into controversy even before its release owing to national sentiments which were stirred because of a leaked incomplete synopsis of the drama which led to the public minsonstruing the plot of the drama, the Blue House has declared that it won't be canceled but rather, will be closely monitored. Finally, Lisa is rumoured to debut as a solo artist sometime in the second half of 2021. With that said, today we're looking at Rosé. Her fashion sense is always top notch and she looks gorgeous both with and without makeup. Don't believe us? See for yourself!

