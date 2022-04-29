PHOTOS: 6 times BLACKPINK’s Rosé captivated us with her adorable selfies

1 / 6

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Roseanne Park, known as Rosé, is a singer under YG Entertainment. The artist trained for four years before debuting as a part of the girl group BLACKPINK, alongside her fellow members Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, in August 2016. The group is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, and their 2020 release, ‘THE ALBUM’ became the first album by a Korean girl group to ever record over one 1 million sales. In March 2021, Rosé made her debut as a soloist with the single album ‘R’. The lead single ‘On the Ground’ broke the almost eight-year record held by her former labelmate PSY’s ‘Gentleman’, becoming the most viewed music video by a Korean soloist in 24 hours, with over 41 million views. The song also became the highest-charting track by a Korean female soloist in the US, peaking at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite selfies taken by the talented star.

Photo Credit : BLACKPINK’s Rosé's Instagram Account