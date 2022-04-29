PHOTOS: 6 times BLACKPINK’s Rosé captivated us with her adorable selfies

Roseanne Park, known as Rosé, is a singer under YG Entertainment. The artist trained for four years before debuting as a part of the girl group BLACKPINK, alongside her fellow members Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, in August 2016. The group is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, and their 2020 release, ‘THE ALBUM’ became the first album by a Korean girl group to ever record over one 1 million sales. In March 2021, Rosé made her debut as a soloist with the single album ‘R’. The lead single ‘On the Ground’ broke the almost eight-year record held by her former labelmate PSY’s ‘Gentleman’, becoming the most viewed music video by a Korean soloist in 24 hours, with over 41 million views. The song also became the highest-charting track by a Korean female soloist in the US, peaking at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite selfies taken by the talented star.
Photo Credit : BLACKPINK’s Rosé's Instagram Account
BLACKPINK’s Rosé takes us to the practice room in this sweet selfie.
Sunny blue skies call for some classic black shades!
BLACKPINK’s Rosé takes us behind the scenes of one of her performances for her solo debut!
BLACKPINK’s Rosé pouts in this adorable selfie for the 'Gram.
Rosé looks straight out of a youth romance drama in this adorable selfie!
