BLACKPINK 4 + 1

BLACKPINK is one of the biggest girl groups in the world at the moment and for good reason too. Earlier this year, BLACKPINK released their first-ever studio album which broke records and set new ones. From breaking Spotify records for streaming numbers to views on Youtube and physical album sales, topping charts left and right, BLACKPINK is absolutely dominating the market without a shadow of a doubt. Their documentary, Light Up The Sky was the most-watched show on Netflix worldwide at the time of its release. The members of BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé are also incredible artists in their own right outside of the group. Member Jennie was the first to launch a solo career with the song appropriately named "Solo" which went viral. Next, Rosé released her solo debut album -R- which once again, broke records on music charts worldwide. Member Jisoo is going to be making her acting debut in the K-Drama "Snowdrop". Lisa is reportedly going to be making her solo debut soon. She's active on her Youtube channel also where she uploads dance videos. On June 16, 2021, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's company announced that BLACKPINK's first feature film, BLACKPINK: The Movie, will be premiering worldwide. Some of the segments that will be included in the movie are 'The Room of Memories', 'Beauty', 'Unreleased Special Interviews' and more. With that said, here's a look back at some of BLACKPINK's most glorious appearances so far!

Photo Credit : News1