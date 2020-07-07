/
/
/
BLACKPINK: Every BLINK must take a look at Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé's dating life and choices of ideal men
BLACKPINK: Every BLINK must take a look at Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé's dating life and choices of ideal men
BLACKPINK members Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo enjoy a massive fan following and the fans are always curious to collect as much information about them as they can! Here's revealing the band members' dating history and choices of their ideal men!
Written By
Ekta Varma
1520 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 7, 2020 01:17 pm
1 / 9
Check out Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé's dating history and ideal men choices
The K-Pop all-girls band Blackpink is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. They are the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart! Not only that, but they are also the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart! However, despite their massive popularity, BLINKS have little insight into their dating life. The lack of information around BLACKPINK’s dating history is because of their management company’s “dating ban,” which prohibits some of their artists, such as BLACKPINK, from having romantic relationships while in the band. BLACKPINK confirmed this in an interview on JYP’s Party People in 2017, where the band also revealed that they cannot smoke, drink, go to clubs or get tattoos or plastic surgery. As one of the most famous acts in K-pop right now, it makes sense that BLACKPINK is more focused on their career. Though that hasn’t stopped the many, many dating rumours about them over the years. Read on to find out everything about their dating life, and choices of ideal men!
Photo Credit : Getty
2 / 9
Jennie's relationship with EXO's Kai
Jennie is the only member of BLACKPINK to have a confirmed relationship while in the band. The rapper and singer dated EXO’s Kai from October 2018 to January 2019. EXO’s management company confirmed the couple’s relationship in December 2018 after the two were photographed on a date together.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Jennie's ideal man
However, by January 2019, the romance was over. It was later claimed that Kai and Jennie wanted to focus on their careers but they ended their relationship as friends. Speaking about an ideal man, unlike other members, Jennie is into the sensuous type of men instead of cute ones! She revealed this in an interview with a radio. In previous interviews, Jennie has also stated that her ideal type is a man who is passionate and devoted to his career.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
Lisa's rumours with BTS' Jungkook
As the youngest member of BLACKPINK, Lisa has been shipped with BTS’ Jungkook, who is also the maknae of the band. Other than that, there hasn’t been much information about Lisa’s dating life.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 9
Lisa's choice in men
In a 2018 interview with Airrang Radio, Lisa surprised her members when she revealed that she prefers older men, While she isn’t looking for someone much older than her, she does feel that a slightly older man would be able to take care of her better than a man her age.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 9
Rosé's dating life
Though not much is known about Rosé’s dating life, many fans believe that she’s single because of the management company's dating rules. In a 2017 interview with Radio Star, Rosie explained that although the rules are strict, it gets flexible if artists discuss them with executives. “I wasn’t allowed to get a driver’s license. However, exceptions can be made if you discuss it with the company. The restrictions are just there to tell you not to do any of those things secretly,” she said at the time.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
Her choice of the ideal man is so relatable
On a past episode of Weekly Idol, Rosé revealed that her dream man is someone nice, polite and can sing well. Lisa reaffirmed Rosé’s type on an episode of JYP’s Party People, where she also revealed that her bandmate likes men who can play the guitar.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Jisoo
As for her own romantic life, Jisoo has said that she’s never had a boyfriend or been in a relationship before, which is why there are no rumours about her dating anyone.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
The star singer's choice of an ideal man
Although there isn't much said and spoken about her choices of men, she once stated that her ideal type is a man with a warm heart. More than anything else, she is looking for someone who will treat her well.
Photo Credit : Instagram