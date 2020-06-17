BLACKPINK: Here are the secrets behind Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie's flawless beauty REVEALED: Check out

1 / 10

BLACKPINK's beauty secrets

The K-Pop all-girls band BLACKPINK is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. It was a few weeks ago when YG Entertainment announced the Korean girl group's three-part comeback since the release of their successful EP, Kill This Love. As for the three parts, we will first be welcomed into the comeback with a pre-release single followed by another special format single to be dropped in July or August. For the unversed, How You Like That is BLACKPINK's pre-release single that will come out on June 26 and also marks the first instalment of their three-part comeback which also features another special format track and their first official album release. Their music has been garnering international recognition and the girls have simultaneously been grabbing curious attention for their radiant, youthful looks. In several interviews and on variety shows, the girls have revealed some precious tips they follow for their flawless complexions. Read on to find out the beauty secrets of Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie!

Photo Credit : Getty