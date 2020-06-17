BLACKPINK: Here are the secrets behind Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie's flawless beauty REVEALED: Check out

Advertisement
BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie aren't only extremely talented but also super gorgeous. Ever wondered how they maintain their flawless beauty? Find out the secrets revealed by them!
    The K-Pop all-girls band BLACKPINK is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. It was a few weeks ago when YG Entertainment announced the Korean girl group's three-part comeback since the release of their successful EP, Kill This Love. As for the three parts, we will first be welcomed into the comeback with a pre-release single followed by another special format single to be dropped in July or August. For the unversed, How You Like That is BLACKPINK's pre-release single that will come out on June 26 and also marks the first instalment of their three-part comeback which also features another special format track and their first official album release. Their music has been garnering international recognition and the girls have simultaneously been grabbing curious attention for their radiant, youthful looks. In several interviews and on variety shows, the girls have revealed some precious tips they follow for their flawless complexions. Read on to find out the beauty secrets of Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie!

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Jisoo’s cosmetics bag contains a scarce amount of makeup products; the idol reveals that it’s simply because she chooses to focus more on skincare rather than makeup. We now know that her radiant skin is a result of careful attention to skincare rather than good cosmetics! This should be a philosophy we should all stand by if we want her flawless radiant skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Jisoo’s skin may look flawless most of the time, she revealed that she suffers from really dry skin. Her secret is to use facial masks frequently, at least two to three times a day!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rose expresses that cleansing her face is the most important part of taking good care of herself, and she makes sure to gently remove her makeup and wash her face no matter how tired she may be.

    Photo Credit : Instagam

    Guess who also suffers from dry skin? Lisa. Lisa’s trick may be a little easier for us to follow: pile on cream moisturiser and allow her skin to absorb it while she sleeps. Those who are not used to using tons of skincare products may find that their skin feels oily and sticky after the routine, but you can consider applying a little more or opting for a sleeping mask that’s intended for thick application without weighing on skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Another secret tip from Lisa: a facial massage after applying moisturiser. This allows the product to penetrate deeper into the skin, enhancing its effects. Lisa brings a facial massager everywhere she goes so she can use it anytime!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    After wearing lipstick for the entire day, Jisoo likes to exfoliate her lips. She then follows up with lip balm for moisturisation.

    Photo Credit : instagram

    Rose sticks to products she feels complement her skin. This is a philosophy we can adopt for our skincare products.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    BLACKPINK has its secret health food: chicken feet collagen soup, a home recipe from Rose’s mum. Advocates of collagen-rich foods attest that they can help firm skin and help it regain elasticity and bounce.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Jennie revealed in an interview that she used to use two facial packs a day to improve her skin. But she has gradually reduced her usage of masks and started improving her diet instead. She said that she now drinks a glass of detox juice in the morning and a lot of water throughout the day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

