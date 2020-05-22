BLACKPINK: Lisa or Jennie or Jisoo or Rosé; Which band member do you relate with the most? COMMENT NOW

2 / 5

Jisoo

Jisoo is the mood maker of the group. She has a quirky sense of humour and a proclivity for generating on-the-spot songs about any topic. From the weather to a craving for chicken skewers. Although she is the only member who does not speak English fluently, the vocalist is nevertheless trilingual, able to speak Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Jisoo, like many of us do, loves Pikachu and has tons of merchandise for her favourite electric Pokémon, including a Kigurumi. She has a white Maltese dog called Dalgom. The most endearing, bubbly and adorable personality of the group, Jisoo is one of the most amazing members when it comes to style. She dons the most fun, colourful and easy-to-cop outfits that match her bright vibe. Relatable much?

Photo Credit : Instagram