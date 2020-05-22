Advertisement
BLACKPINK: Lisa or Jennie or Jisoo or Rosé; Which band member do you relate with the most? COMMENT NOW

Blackpink band members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé enjoy a huge fan following. Comment and tell us which member do you relate with the most.
5068 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    Which BLACKPINK member do you relate with the most? Comment below

    The K-Pop all-girls band Blackpink is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. They are the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart! Not only that, but they are also the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart! Lady Gaga recently announced her collaboration with the band members and took the internet by a storm! “The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” she posted on Instagram. Gaga confirmed that the album will, in fact, feature collaboration with Ariana, Elton John, and Blackpink. According to a report by Star News, Blackpink was scheduled to release a new album in June with an exact date still to be confirmed. It is said that the recording of the music had been completed and while the filming schedule for the music video was being adjusted, the group was set to film the music video in May. The release comes a year-and-two-months after the previous release, Kill This Love! Fans are eagerly waiting for this to be the album to be out. The girls are also very popular for their personalities that stand apart. Have a look at their personalities and tell us in the comments section who do you relate with the most!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 5
    Jisoo

    Jisoo is the mood maker of the group. She has a quirky sense of humour and a proclivity for generating on-the-spot songs about any topic. From the weather to a craving for chicken skewers. Although she is the only member who does not speak English fluently, the vocalist is nevertheless trilingual, able to speak Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Jisoo, like many of us do, loves Pikachu and has tons of merchandise for her favourite electric Pokémon, including a Kigurumi. She has a white Maltese dog called Dalgom. The most endearing, bubbly and adorable personality of the group, Jisoo is one of the most amazing members when it comes to style. She dons the most fun, colourful and easy-to-cop outfits that match her bright vibe. Relatable much?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Jennie

    Jennie speaks fluent English in addition to Korean and Japanese. She is the ultimate fashionista in her group. From chic and classy, glam to casuals, she aces all outfits with ease. Jennie is also known for her love of Gucci — and has even been called “human Gucci,” for how often she wears the brand. Jennie has two dogs, called Kai and Kuma, who are also completely and utterly adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Rosé

    Rosé is the shyest of all the BLACKPINK members, and has gotten flustered on the set of a few videos, which just makes us love her even more and who of us doesn’t get a little shy from time to time, especially when we’re on camera? Rosé is also fluent in several languages, including Korean, Japanese, and English. Chic and simple define Rosé's style. She is more demure and feminine yet she likes to liven it up with statement pieces that keep her style interesting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    Lisa

    Lisa, the youngest member, known as “maknae”, is the main dancer in Blackpink. She dances effortlessly and every move of hers is on point. Living up to her maknae name, Lisa is very mischievous and playful off stage — the furthest departure of all the girls when it comes to on-stage presence because it is not an understatement to say that Lisa has swag. She is the most adventurous out of everyone in the group when it comes to her daring fashion choices. She often mixes and matches edgy and athletic styles to create a notable, sporty, funky look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Lisa

Anonymous

Lisa, because people say I'm a very good dancer

