BLACKPINK: From Nyeongan to Nallalisamang, words from the girl band's dictionary that every BLINK must know
Blackpink's much-awaited track How You Like That has finally released! The four girls Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo have rocked it! Are you a new addition to the BLINKS fam? Here's a guide of their vocabulary that will help you become familiar with the fandom!
Published: June 26, 2020 04:02 pm
Words from the BLACKPINK dictionary that one must know
The K-Pop all-girls band Blackpink is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. They are the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart! Not only that, but they are also the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart! The girl band recently collaborated with Lady Gaga and it received a smashing response from fans! Their latest track, How You Like That is finally out today and the fans cannot control their excitement! The track witnesses the girls at their best, as expected! From their fantastic costumes, expressions to their infectious energy, the song seems like a chartbuster already! The song is going to be on loop for a lot of us! Becoming a fan of BLACKPINK can be a bit overwhelming at first. While bopping along to their music and obsessing over how cute they look is fun, you also have to juggle all the lingo the BLINKS and the members themselves use. Ever wondered what's Nyeongan or what are fans referring to when they say Nallalisamang? Here we are to your rescue! Here's a glossary of all the Blackpink related terminology that every BLINK can relate to!
Nyeongan
Nyeongan is a catchphrase meaning “Hello” as well as “goodbye” made by Blackpink Jisoo. Jisoo said on Weekly Idol ep. 310, “Nyeongan, It’s a catchphrase I made.”
Kim Pig
Kim Pig is a nickname for Blackpink Jisoo made by Blackpink Lisa. Blackpink Lisa explained, “It is because she is just eating all the time. She loves eating so much. So I will just ‘cutely’ call her Kim Pig!”
Jendeukie
Jendeukie is a nickname for Blackpink Jennie made by Blackpink Jisoo. Jisoo gives this nickname because of Jennie’s clingy habit when they were still in the sharing room.
Chaengmunk
Chaengmunk is a nickname for Chaeng or Chaeyoung or Rose. Blinks use this word to express Blackpink Rose’s cheek cuteness that looks like Chipmunk, especially when she is chewing food.
Nallalisamang
Nallalisamang is a contact name for Blackpink Lisa used by Blackpink Jisoo on her phone.
Eehee
Eehee is Blackpink Lisa’s catchphrase. Here is Blackpink's iconic ‘ehe’ moment, especially Jennie.
BLINK
Blink is Blackpink’s official fandom or fan club name. It was officially announced in January 2017, through Blackpink Official Instagram without any caption. Then it was officially used by Blackpink Jennie on January 16, 2017!
LiChaengChuu
LiChaengChuu stands for Lisa, Chaeng (Rose) and Jichuu (Jisoo). Blinks call this way since they often do V-live together.
PWF
PWF stands for Playing With Fire. It is Blackpink’s song released in 2016.
AIIYL
AIIYL stands for As If It’s Your Last. It is Blackpink’s song released in 2017. Blinks usually write this way, AIIYL, to make it short.
