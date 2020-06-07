Advertisement
BLACKPINK or TWICE or Red Velvet or Mamamoo: Which is your favourite K Pop girl band? COMMENT NOW

K Pop music is currently a rage in the industry and is taking over the hearts of millions of fans out there. On that note, comment below and tell us which K Pop girl band rules your heart!
14697 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2020 12:00 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Comment and tell us which is your favourite K-Pop girl band

    K Pop music is taking over the industry and how! While the modern form of K-pop can be traced back to the early 90s, the term itself has been popularized since the 2000s, replacing the term Gayo, which also refers to domestic pop music in South Korea. In case you’re new to the concept, K-pop stands for Korean Pop and yes, it’s popular worldwide. This music category embraces many different genres, from pop to rap, R&B, EDM, rock, and more. Plenty of Korean girl groups are rising in popularity each day and have lots of fans all around the world. Fan bases on social-media platforms have hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of followers, looking to get the latest news (often translated), and get involved in ways to help get their group’s name out there. Whether it’s through creating streaming goals on YouTube videos or using a hashtag so frequently that it trends on Twitter, K-pop fans in 2017 act as unofficial international marketing teams for their favourite artists. One of the most popular K Pop girl bands is Blackpink. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. Apart from these, there are many more bands that make millions of fans' hearts to skip a beat. From Twice, Red Velvet, Everglow, GFriend to Mamamoo and others, these bands are the heart of K Pop music and there's no denying that. On that note, tell us in the comments section which is your favourite K Pop girl band!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 9
    BLACKPINK

    The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They are the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart! Not only that, but they are also the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 9
    Twice

    Twice is the first K-Pop girl group that earned Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for both album and CD single in the same year! There are nine members in the group. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. With wide recognition and popularity in the general public, Twice has been called the next "Nation’s Girl Group".

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 9
    Red Velvet

    The group with the most number-one albums on the chart that received numerous awards for music, choreography, and popularity, such as Golden Disc New Artist Award and the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group in 2017, Red Velvet. The members of the group are Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy and in 2015, a fifth member, Yeri, joined the group.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 9
    GFriend

    Also known as Girlfriend, GFRIEND is a six-member girl group formed by Source Music in 2015. The K-Pop group consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji. It also should be noted that the pre-orders for their fourth album titled The Awakening with the title track "Fingertip" exceeded 100,000 units!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 9
    Mamamoo

    Mamamoo is well known for its retro, jazz, and R&B concepts and vocal performances. They formed in 2014 with four members: Solar, Moonbyuk, Wheein, and Hwasa. Known particularly for their funky pop songs, Mamamoo surprises the audience with a powerful pop ballad "Paint Me" (2017) that emphasizes the group’s soulful side.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 9
    EXID

    Solji, LE, Hani, Hyelin and Jeonghwa are the stars of EXID! The group gained popularity with the hugely successful single "Up & Down" in 2014.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 9
    Itzy

    K-pop girl group Itzy is made of five members. Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They debuted in February 2019 with their single “It's Different”.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 9
    IZ ONE

    You might be surprised or not, but IZ ONE consists of twelve members! Selling over 225,000 units and raising to the second place on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart, the new group subsequently got several awards of the New Artist of the Year. The group consists of 12 members namely Jang Won-young, Sakura Miyawaki, Jo Yu-ri, Choi Ye-Na, An Yu-jin, Nako Yabuki, Kwon Eun-bi, Kang Hye-won, Hitomi Honda, Kim Chae-won, Kim Min-Ju, and Lee Chae-Yeon.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Comments

Anonymous

NO DOUBT BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION

