BLACKPINK or TWICE or Red Velvet or Mamamoo: Which is your favourite K Pop girl band? COMMENT NOW

Twice

Twice is the first K-Pop girl group that earned Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for both album and CD single in the same year! There are nine members in the group. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. With wide recognition and popularity in the general public, Twice has been called the next "Nation’s Girl Group".

Photo Credit : Getty Images