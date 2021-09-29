BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Rosé make the runway their own at the Paris Fashion Week; See PICS

1 / 7

Jisoo and Rosé

BLACKPINK is no guest to the fashion world, however their each step at the esteemed Paris Fashion week was extravagant, vogue and everything Queen. Jisoo and Rosé walked the aisle for Dior and Yves Saint Laurent respectively and fans were left open-mouthed at the beauty and flair they brought to the table. While being the fan favourites at home country South Korea, the girls left no chance to grab all the eyeballs at the event where thousands were out to shine. Jisoo with her cream mid-thigh dress, feet in block heels, was out to make her presence known. A Native American painted on, Jisoo made the star of the day. Soon, Rosé made her way onto the event in knee high black boots clicking below a little black dress. Neck adorned with a gold and pearl piece, Rosé was her glamorous self in front of the cameras. Check out the complete outfits of the two girls at the Paris Fashion Week.

Photo Credit : Getty Images