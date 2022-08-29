BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa captivate in all-black looks at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards; PHOTOS

1 / 6

BLACKPINK

On August 29 IST (August 28 local time), girl group BLACKPINK’s four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa arrived at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, poised and ready ahead of their history-making MTV Video Music Awards performance of their new pre-release single ‘Pink Venom’. BLACKPINK became the first female K-pop artist to perform at the ceremony, and prior to this, bagged the award for the Best Metaverse Performance. Soon, BLACKPINK’s youngest member Lisa also won the award for ‘Best K-pop’ with ‘LALISA’, becoming the first K-pop soloist to win an award at the VMAs. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is gearing up to release their much-awaited second album ‘BORN PINK’ in September. Following this, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will be setting off on a world tour. While we await the release of BLACKPINK’s upcoming album ‘BORN PINK’, check out some photos from the girl group’s dazzling night at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Photo Credit : Getty Images