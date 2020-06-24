Did you know Rosé loves pineapple on her pizza? A list of interesting BLACKPINK facts every BLINK must know

1 / 12

Here are interesting BLACKPINK facts for every BLINK out there

The K-Pop all-girls band Blackpink is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. One of the most interesting things to know about the band is that while all the members of BLACKPINK are fluent in Korean and Japanese, their international backgrounds also give them the advantage of being able to communicate freely with fans across the world. Jennie grew up in New Zealand; Rosé was born in New Zealand but was brought up in Australia, and Lisa was born and raised in her native Thailand. Only Seoul-raised Jisoo is yet to fully master English, though she also speaks Chinese. The band released their last track Kill This Love in 2019 and created a storm on the internet! Now, it is again good news for the BLINKS as the band is back with their new track How you like that! This time, we'll be getting a three-part comeback with the first step being the pre-release single, How You Like That, which drops on June 26. Following How You Like That will be a special format track in July or August with the final step being BLACKPINK's first official album release in September. BLINKS were treated with a larger sneak peek into the album today with a breathtaking 19 seconds teaser that is sure to tickle your curious bones. The dramatic aesthetics with the temple backdrop along with the members, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo edging to their wild avatars is a major highlight of the gripping teaser. The fans are super pumped about the release and cannot wait to enjoy the song on loop! As we await the song to be out, take a look at the most interesting facts about the girls of the band that will add to your knowledge in case you are a new addition to the BLINK fam!

Photo Credit : Getty Images