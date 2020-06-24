Advertisement
Did you know Rosé loves pineapple on her pizza? A list of interesting BLACKPINK facts every BLINK must know

As the excitement for the release of BLACKPINK's new track How You Like That is rising, take a look at these super interesting facts about the all-girl K Pop band that every BLINK out there must know! 
Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    The K-Pop all-girls band Blackpink is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. One of the most interesting things to know about the band is that while all the members of BLACKPINK are fluent in Korean and Japanese, their international backgrounds also give them the advantage of being able to communicate freely with fans across the world. Jennie grew up in New Zealand; Rosé was born in New Zealand but was brought up in Australia, and Lisa was born and raised in her native Thailand. Only Seoul-raised Jisoo is yet to fully master English, though she also speaks Chinese. The band released their last track Kill This Love in 2019 and created a storm on the internet! Now, it is again good news for the BLINKS as the band is back with their new track How you like that! This time, we'll be getting a three-part comeback with the first step being the pre-release single, How You Like That, which drops on June 26. Following How You Like That will be a special format track in July or August with the final step being BLACKPINK's first official album release in September. BLINKS were treated with a larger sneak peek into the album today with a breathtaking 19 seconds teaser that is sure to tickle your curious bones. The dramatic aesthetics with the temple backdrop along with the members, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo edging to their wild avatars is a major highlight of the gripping teaser. The fans are super pumped about the release and cannot wait to enjoy the song on loop! As we await the song to be out, take a look at the most interesting facts about the girls of the band that will add to your knowledge in case you are a new addition to the BLINK fam!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 12
    Lisa's stepfather Paul Markus Bruschweiler specializes in Thai cuisine and holds the title of Global Master Chef of the World Chef Association. However, Lisa is the weakest when it comes to cooking skills in the gang!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Rose one mentioned, "I love pineapples on my pizza, I like Hawaiian that's why. I don't get why people won't want pineapple on their pizza. Avocado is mushy so I don't like it. Maybe when I'm more mature, I'll be more understanding about that vegetable.. or is it a fruit?"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    The eldest member of the band, Jisoo is the youngest in her family. She has an older brother and sister.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Rosé has a very famous fan! She also named Rosé as the female singer she’d want to have a collaboration with.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    When she was younger, her mom wanted her to be a lawyer or teacher! Well, we are certainly thankful she became a singer as she's a favourite amongst BLINKS!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Rosé’s real name is Chaeyoung! She's also friends with another famous Chaeyoung from TWICE!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Her dog is named Dalgom and refers to herself as Dalgom’s mom on Instagram posts occasionally.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    The light stick squeaks when you hit it!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 12
    During BLACKPINK’s first fan sign, a thoughtful fan surprised her with a bag of Hot Cheetos!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    They sing the song whenever they see him, and they even gave a sample on Weekly Idol for fans to listen to!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    The singers are obsessed with Gong Yoo and are big fans! “Gong Yoo is my ideal type. I get butterflies,” mentioned Rosé during an interview. She’s been a huge fan of his since Coffee Prince, which aired back in 2007! Rose’s not the only one who loves Gong Yoo, Lisa also revealed that he’s her ideal type! “Truthfully, Gong Yoo is also my ideal type. I watched Goblin with Rose,” said Lisa during the same interaction.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

