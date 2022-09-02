PHOTOS: 8 times BLACKPINK members showed off their perfect selfie game

    BLACKPINK consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. BLACKPINK is the most successful Korean girl group internationally and has often been dubbed the biggest girl group in the world. They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with ‘The Album’ (2020), which also set the record for the best-selling album by a Korean girl group and was the first to sell more than one million copies. They were the first girl group to top Billboard's Artist 100 and the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. BLACKPINK was also the first female Korean act to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ (2018), whose music video was the first by a Korean group to surpass one billion views and is currently the most-viewed by a Korean group on YouTube. Their 2018 song ‘Kiss and Make Up’, a collaboration with Dua Lipa, was the first by a Korean group to receive a certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and a platinum certification from the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA). In 2022, BLACKPINK became the first Korean group to top the ARIA Singles Chart with their single ‘Pink Venom’.

    Model Jisoo

    Jisoo is a beauty in the black ribbed top and ripped jeans!

    Pretty and Cool

    Jisoo is all about comfort and fashion in the white outfit paired with a cute hat.

    Jennie, the selfie queen!

    Jennie is a sight to see in the yellow top and flowing hair!

    Flowery Jennie!

    Jennie looks drop dead gorgeous in the orange hair and black t-shirt!

    Comfy and Sweet

    Rose looks comfy and amazing in the oversized t-shirt and cute hairstyle!

    Stealing the spotlight

    Rose is a sweetheart in the grey hoodie and mermaid-like hairstyle!

    Gorgeous in White

    Lisa looks like an ethereal model in the white dress and sleek hairstyle!

    Edgy and Cool

    Lisa is a rockstar in the black crop top, jacket and jeans!

