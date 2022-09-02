PHOTOS: 8 times BLACKPINK members showed off their perfect selfie game

1 / 9

Let's take a glance at BLACKPINK's gorgeous looks in various selfies

BLACKPINK consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. BLACKPINK is the most successful Korean girl group internationally and has often been dubbed the biggest girl group in the world. They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with ‘The Album’ (2020), which also set the record for the best-selling album by a Korean girl group and was the first to sell more than one million copies. They were the first girl group to top Billboard's Artist 100 and the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. BLACKPINK was also the first female Korean act to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ (2018), whose music video was the first by a Korean group to surpass one billion views and is currently the most-viewed by a Korean group on YouTube. Their 2018 song ‘Kiss and Make Up’, a collaboration with Dua Lipa, was the first by a Korean group to receive a certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and a platinum certification from the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA). In 2022, BLACKPINK became the first Korean group to top the ARIA Singles Chart with their single ‘Pink Venom’.

Photo Credit : Instagram