1 / 6

Presenting some of our favourite style moments of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK in a specially curated photo gallery

Unless you have been living under a rock, a social media rock, there's no way you haven't stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop girl-group by the name of BLACKPINK! Comprising of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the girls are a force to reckoned with, possessing immense charisma and star power, that can light up the whole sky! BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One, which featured 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah', their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. It has been five years and the girls have achieved monumental fame and success! From being the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella to racking in a billion views on their music videos; they continue to set the bar high each time! BLACKPINK will celebrate their fifth debut anniversary by releasing a special movie titled 'BLACKPINK: The Movie' which will feature some never-seen-before footage about the girls, their concerts, experiences and their love for BLINKs! We take a look at some of our favourite style moments of BLACKPINK in a specially curated photo gallery.

Photo Credit : News1