‘Queens of airport fashion’

Hold tight because BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Rosé are here to slay us with their incredible airport fashion! On September 25 KST, Jisoo and Rosé were seen at the Incheon International airport reportedly going to attend the ‘Paris Fashion Week’. Jisoo wore a stunning black leather jacket along with a pair of blue denim jeans while the wind decided to play with the singer’s hair. On the other hand, Rosé tied her gorgeous blonde hair and wore a statement blazer along with an adorable crop top. According to Sports Kyunghyang, all the BLACKPINK members will be joining the fashion festival and represent different brands. Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo will be representing the brands Chanel, CELINE, Saint Laurent and Dior, respectively. Here’s a showreel of their stunning airport fashion which proves that BLACKPINK members can make even the airport into a runway!

Photo Credit : News1