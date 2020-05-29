Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande or Miley Cyrus: Who should BLACKPINK collaborate with next? COMMENT

2 / 7

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Blackpink are amongst the most popular and well-known artists globally. Blackpink and Selena met up at the New York Fashion Week 2018 and the fans could not stop pouring in requests for future collaboration! The "Bad Liar" singer led the runway show of Coach brand as its official ambassadress. And slaying it with her were the members of the K-Pop girl group Jisoo and Rosé!

Photo Credit : Getty Images