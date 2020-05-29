/
Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande or Miley Cyrus: Who should BLACKPINK collaborate with next? COMMENT
Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK treated fans with the early release of their new song titled Sour Candy and everyone has it on loop! On that note, tell us in the comments section which artist do you think Blackpink should collaborate with next.
Ekta Varma
Published: May 29, 2020 01:59 pm
COMMENT and tell us which artist should BLACKPINK collaborate with next?
The K-Pop all-girls band Blackpink is on a success high and is becoming one of the most well-known bands in the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Lady Gaga recently announced her collaboration with the band members and took the internet by a storm! “The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” she posted on Instagram. Gaga confirmed that the album will, in fact, feature collaboration with Ariana, Elton John, and Blackpink. Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK surprised fans with the early release of their new song titled Sour Candy and the fans love it! The new song titled Sour Candy is also a part of Lady Gaga's sixth album which is titled Chromatica. "It’s such an honour to get to work with Lady Gaga, an artist we like so much, and we’re so happy," BLACKPINK stated. In an interview with a Japanese publication, TV Groove, Lady Gaga was asked about her working experience with BLACKPINK on Sour Candy and what she takes back from it. As translated to English by a BLINK named @intoblackpivk on Twitter, Gaga shared, "When I called out to them and asked if they wanted to sing a song with me, they were very happy and motivated. It was a really exciting collaboration. I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them and they also wanted to celebrate me." Its been just a day since the artists have dropped their new song and Sour Candy has already taken the top spot on iTunes in 42 countries. Blackpink has also revealed on several occasions their dream collaborations including Ariana Grande and Halsey. Speaking of which, here's a list of artists that we wish the K Pop band collaborated with! COMMENT and tell us which is your dream collab!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and Blackpink are amongst the most popular and well-known artists globally. Blackpink and Selena met up at the New York Fashion Week 2018 and the fans could not stop pouring in requests for future collaboration! The "Bad Liar" singer led the runway show of Coach brand as its official ambassadress. And slaying it with her were the members of the K-Pop girl group Jisoo and Rosé!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Jisoo, Lisa, Rose and Jennie have been friends and fans of Ariana for a few years now, with them attending each others concerts, singing covers of their songs, and hanging out together at music festival Coachella. Ariana Grande previously said on Twitter she: "would probably pass out" if she ever got the chance to work with BLACKPINK.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Halsey
Halsey and Blackpink's Rosé share a good bond and have been hanging out together on a couple of occasions. The K-pop foursome sat down with Apple Music’s Brooke Reese and revealed their dream features, citing Billie Eilish, Tyga and Halsey as some of the artists they want to work with the most. “I covered Halsey’s song once at a concert in Japan. She’s commented on a few of my Instagram posts,” said Jennie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus made headlines last year for her Instagram banter with Blackpink as she followed BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Miley Cyrus reposted Rosé Instagram story about recommending Miley’s new song! Their collab is one of the most awaited ones and the BLINKS cannot control their excitement!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were spotted watching Billie Eilish set at Coachella week 2, on April 20, 2019. Jennie's number one choice for a collab would be another powerful female pop star, Billie Eilish. “I love [her] new album," she said. "She was just in Seoul for a concert, but I just missed it. I love her music.”
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Tyga
Lisa, unsurprisingly, would love to work with a rapper. Namely, Tyga because of "the swag."
Photo Credit : Getty Images
