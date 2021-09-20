PHOTOS: 6 Times BLACKPINK’s Jennie gave us major hair goals

1 / 6

Swish

Jennie Kim, known commonly as BLACKPINK’s member Jennie, is a South Korean singer and rapper. Born on 16 January 1996, Jennie studied in New Zealand, only to return and then debut with the immensely popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK alongside members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa in August 2016. Jennie was the first member to step out on her own and debut with the single album and title track, ‘Solo’. It went on to receive commercial success for the singer and broke multiple records further displaying the global influence of the group. Jennie’s catchy moves on the mystifying song made her a fan favourite and landed her on the radar of popular fashion houses. She went on to perform the song at the Coachella Festival becoming the first Korean solo artist to do so! A beauty through and through, Jennie is a superstar when it comes to styling herself, and her luscious strands have a fandom of their own. Today, we are taking a look at some of the moments from Jennie that made us go ‘hair goals’.

Photo Credit : News1