PHOTOS: 6 times BLACKPINK’s Jennie showed off her impeccable fashion sense through mirror selfies

1 / 6

BLACKPINK's Jennie

South Korean singer and rapper, Jennie made her debut as part of the girl group BLACKPINK in 2016. In 2018, she became the first BLACKPINK member to make a solo debut, with her single ‘SOLO’. At the time of its release, the music video for ‘SOLO’ became the most-viewed MV by a female Korean solo artist of all time in its first 24 hours on YouTube. Meanwhile, the song itself debuted atop South Korea’s Gaon Music Chart, and achieved a ‘triple crown’ when it simultaneously ranked at number 1 on the domestic digital, download, and streaming charts. Soon after, ‘SOLO’ also won ‘Song of the Year’ for the month of November at the 8th Gaon Chart Music Awards. Meanwhile, Jennie is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, and known for her chic, trendy, and yet comfortable style. Today’s gallery takes a look at some of our favourite looks adorned by BLACKPINK’s Jennie, through mirror selfies taken by the star.

Photo Credit : Jennie's Instagram