BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rosé look beautiful as they fly off to Paris

On September 26, BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé were seen at Incheon airport flying out to represent their brands at the latest Paris Fashion Week which is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. Paris Fashion Week is held at venues throughout the city. In other news, Blackpink's 2nd full-length album 'BORN PINK' recorded album sales of 102,000 copies and ranked first on the 'Billboard 200' for the first time in 14 years since 2008. BLACKPINK is the fourth K-pop singer to reach the top of the Billboard 200 after BTS, SuperM, and Stray Kids. BLACKPINK's No. 1 position was surpassed by the legendary band Suede, a popular British Britpop band in the 1990s, and Japanese-British singer Lina Sawayama, who gained popularity in Europe. Martin Talbot, the head of the Official Chart Company, said, “It is a fantastic achievement for BLACKPINK to become the first K-pop girl group to top the UK album chart. BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.