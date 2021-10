1 / 7

6 times the actress made a strong case for accessories on Instagram

During her hectic press tour for the movie All I See Is You, Blake Lively's wardrobe changes wowed the internet. She changed seven—yes, seven—times in one day for different television appearances promoting the film. That's a lot of clothing for any celebrity, but most have a stylist who helps them with their outfits. Lively is well-known for not having a stylist. Major kudos to her for wearing clothing that were not only beautiful but also entertaining. But enough about the outfits. One of the greatest parts about following Blake is seeing her jewelry (obviously). She's friends with jewelry designers and sisters Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira. The generous jewelry-loving celebrity, on the other hand from time to time snaps close-up photos of her accessories Instagram .Here’s a closer look at her Instagram feed, packed with all the accessories inspiration you need.

Photo Credit : Getty Images