Blake Lively Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of Gossip Girl star's best red carpet moments with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold are one Hollywood couple who never fail to give us couple goals. The duo share an amazing dynamic and it is evident in their hilarious exchanges when they often troll each other over the most trivial things. As Blake Lively turns 34, we take a look at the sweetest moments she has shared with husband Ryan Reynolds during their red carpet outings. Lively is known for her amazing fashion sense and the actress makes heads turn every time she steps out. To add to it, Blake always makes sure to leave us blushing as she adorably poses with Ryan at red carpet events. The couple is often captured sharing a laugh or gazing into each other's eyes during their appearances at movie premieres and award ceremonies. In this photo, Blake looks nothing short of an angel and we completely understand why Ryan can't take his eyes off her. The photo adorably captures Reynolds looking at his wife with a love-filled gaze that certainly sums up his love and appreciation for her. The duo make for a perfect couple in this picture and this is only the first of many amazing red carpet appearances they have floored us at.
Blake Lively looked like a dream at Cannes 2014 as she descended on the red carpet looking like a gorgeous yesteryear Hollywood beauty in the black and white Gucci gown. This photo captured one of Blake's sweetest moments with Reynolds from their Cannes visit as he cutely planted a kiss on her cheek.
Ryan Reynolds was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016 and at the event for the same, Blake turned up as the most supportive wife and was also accompanied by their kids. The couple's family moment here is absolutely heartwarming.
Considering the amazing sense of humour that both of them have, we can't really say who was making the other one laugh but this click from the Deadpool premiere shows the duo at their giggly best and we love it.
We love how Lively and Reynolds seemed absolutely inseparable during their attendance at a New York event in 2016. The couple even walked the red carpet clutching onto each other's hands in the most romantic way.
At the Detective Pikachu premiere, Blake Lively looked gorgeous in her pregnancy glow. The actress was captured cradling her baby bump while posing with husband Ryan Reynolds at the red carpet premiere of the film in 2019.