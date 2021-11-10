From Blake Lively to John Krasinski, here are 6 celebrities who don't post photos of their kids online

1 / 7

6 celebrities who don't post photos of their kids online

While many celebrities have little control over the images taken by paparazzi, they do have power over what they post on social media. To protect their privacy, several of the most well-known actors, musicians, and performers have decided not to share images of their children on social media. Below we have 6 celebrities who have refrained from making their kids a part of their online presence.

Photo Credit : Getty Images