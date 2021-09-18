Blake Lively to Margot Robbie, here's a list of 6 Hollywood actresses who rock the blonde locks

Blonde haired women have traditionally ruled Hollywood, thus the blonde bombshell is a trademark style. Celebrities, particularly actresses, experiment with their clothes, hair, makeup, and other appearances. These blonde haired ladies are immensely inspiring and very attractive, with their names and performing careers firmly entrenched among Hollywood's finest. As a result, they provide us with a wide range of appearances that we may simply imitate. Take a peek at the stunning blonde locks and exquisite styles of 6 of Hollywood's most fashionable blonde leading women.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Blake Lively, our favorite gossip girl turned Hollywood movie star, has some of the most renowned hair in entertainment. We've yet to see Blake's beautiful blonde locks in a style that we didn't want to copy, whether she's wearing old Hollywood elegance on the red carpet, a "messy" up-do in GG re-runs, or displaying her natural beauty on her simply funny Instagram feed.
Let's be honest: whatever hairstyle, cut, or color Margot Robbie chooses, she'll totally rock it. In Suicide Squad, she even looked amazing with blue and pink dipped dyed platinum hair! We have to admit, though, that this on-trend cut in blonde locks is our favorite of all her looks so far.
Despite a few of short brown excursions for film parts, Reese has stayed true to her blonde origins, and we have always admired her for it.
Hillary Duff has gone from Disney Channel darling to highly successful television and film actress, clothes designer, and doting mother in the last fifteen years or so. Hillary's gorgeous blonde hair, on the other hand, has never altered! Combine extremely desirable locks with an apparently flawless personal style, and you've got yourself a style icon!
Rachel McAdams, a Canadian-born actress, has worn her hair in a variety of colors, including pink, red, brown, platinum, and now blonde. Although we believe she has matched everyone in her wide variety of color options, we think her blonde locks is our favorite!
We adored her as a brunette in The Devil Wears Prada and as a feisty blonde in A Quiet Place. Currently we are content to fawn over her refined sense of style and freshly brilliant blonde hair in the pages of our favorite fashion magazines.