On Friday, stars gathered on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival to attend the first screening and premiere of the much-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. The film casts Ana de Armas as the main lead as the actress essays the role of the iconic Hollywood diva. Brad Pitt delighted everyone as he made his to the red carpet for the film, he is serving as one of the producers on the highly anticipated biopic. He was seen applauding the Armas on the carpet as the cast gathered around to pose for the flashing camera. Continue scrolling to check out other celebs who attended the premiere for Blonde.
The main lead of the film graced the red carpet in a pretty pink gown with a deep plunging neckline and jewellery to compliment the silky look.
The producer, Brad Pitt, showed up at the red carpet in a black tuxedo with his swag intact as he sported sneakers with the look.
On the red carpet, Adrien Brody was accompanied by his partner Georgina Chapman. Brody is set to play Arthur Miller in the biopic.
Julianne Nicholson who is playing the role of Gladys in the film also stepped on the red carpet as she stunned all with her simple bright red dress paired with chunky jewellery.
Tessa Thompson dropped all jaws as she stepped onto the red carpet in a sheer black dress with a train and a head cloak.
Italian actress Giulia Elettra Gorietti also made her way to the premiere as she donned a periwinkle gown with a plunging neckline and a delicate necklace.
