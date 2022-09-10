Venice Film Festival: Blonde Premiere

On Friday, stars gathered on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival to attend the first screening and premiere of the much-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. The film casts Ana de Armas as the main lead as the actress essays the role of the iconic Hollywood diva. Brad Pitt delighted everyone as he made his to the red carpet for the film, he is serving as one of the producers on the highly anticipated biopic. He was seen applauding the Armas on the carpet as the cast gathered around to pose for the flashing camera. Continue scrolling to check out other celebs who attended the premiere for Blonde.