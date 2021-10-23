Bob Odenkirk Birthday: From Breaking Bad to Fargo, 6 times when the actor proved his versatility

Bob Odenkirk is an actor, writer, producer, and director best known for his roles as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. In the 1990s, he worked as a writer for Saturday Night Live and even co-created his own sketch comedy program, Mr. Show with Bob and David, with David Cross. Before his debut as a significant role, he played as a minor character in a slew of popular TV dramas. Every time he appears on screen, Bob never fails to wow us with his flair and persona. While he may continue to rescue the bad guys in 'Breaking Bad,' the actor has left us in amazement with a variety of parts in which we were left amazed at his versatility. On his 59th birthday, we have 6 of the very best roles done by him.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The Post is based on a real tale and stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. The Washington Post's correspondents sought to publish the confidential Pentagon Papers, which revealed the truth about the United States' involvement in Southeast Asia, in 1971. Odenkirk plays Ben Bagdikian, an assistant editor who discovers the source of the leak.
One of Bob Odenkirk's most recent efforts is the action thriller Nobody, directed by Derek Kolstad of the John Wick films. Hutch (Odenkirk) feels tremendously emasculated when his family is robbed in the middle of the night and he lets the criminals escape.
Girlfriend's Day is a 2017 comedy-drama written and produced by Odenkirk. The actor was well-known for his multifaceted personas on television, but in the film, Bob Odenkirk played an entirely different character.
Saul Goodman, the sleazy, cunning lawyer in the Emmy-winning series, is one of the most well-known and well-liked characters. Odenkirk was only supposed to appear in two episodes of the drug-based drama, but his character made such an effect on the public and the creators that he became a recurrent character for the series and gained another spin-off called 'Better Call Saul.' If that isn't excellent acting, we're not sure what is.
Bob Odenkirk starred in the first season of FX's Fargo, a fantastic version of the Coen brothers film. He played Bill Oswalt, a police officer who was appointed Chief of Police in Bemidji, Minnesota, after his old boss was assassinated.
Better Call Saul is one of Bob Odenkirk's most notable professional successes. The spin-off of Breaking Bad follows Jimmy McGill and his gradual transition into unscrupulous lawyer Saul Goodman.