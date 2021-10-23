Bob Odenkirk Birthday: From Breaking Bad to Fargo, 6 times when the actor proved his versatility

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk is an actor, writer, producer, and director best known for his roles as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. In the 1990s, he worked as a writer for Saturday Night Live and even co-created his own sketch comedy program, Mr. Show with Bob and David, with David Cross. Before his debut as a significant role, he played as a minor character in a slew of popular TV dramas. Every time he appears on screen, Bob never fails to wow us with his flair and persona. While he may continue to rescue the bad guys in 'Breaking Bad,' the actor has left us in amazement with a variety of parts in which we were left amazed at his versatility. On his 59th birthday, we have 6 of the very best roles done by him.

Photo Credit : Getty Images